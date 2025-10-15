Oilers Top Rangers 2-0 in Roslovic’s Debut; Frederic Scores, Skinner Shines

Jack Roslovic made his Edmonton Oilers debut Tuesday night as his new team faced the New York Rangers. It was game three for Edmonton, who were 1-0-1 on the season and coming off a dominant performance against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Roslovic's addition came with several lineup changes: Andrew Mangiapane was promoted to the top line, while Troy Stecher drew in for the injured Alec Regula.

First Period:

The Oilers took some time to find their rhythm, with their chemistry looking a bit off early. They didn’t register their first shot on goal until more than seven minutes into the opening period. During that stretch, several miscues in their own zone led to turnovers, forcing Stuart Skinner to make key saves and bail out his defensemen.

It quickly became clear that if the Oilers continued to make those kinds of mistakes, the Rangers would eventually make them pay.

Edmonton’s best chance of the period came when Evan Bouchard toe-dragged around a defender and snapped a quick wrist shot on Igor Shesterkin, only for the Rangers’ netminder to flash the leather with a stellar glove save. Right after that, Connor McDavid just missed on a redirect pass from Leon Draisaitl.

In the final five minutes, the teams were starting to trade chances. Roslovic made a nice pass to Stecher that Shesterkin got a piece of. The Rangers applied a bit of pressure in the final minute, but the period ended with a 0-0 score.

The Oilers took over 20 shot attempts, with eight hitting the net. With a bit better accuracy, the score might have been a bit different. Roslovic looked solid in his first period, moving well and seeing his linemates.

Second Period:

The Rangers applied early pressure in the second period, rattling off several close chances and hitting the post, but remained scoreless at home.

The action opened up, and Stuart Skinner stayed sharp, stopping another Grade-A opportunity. The Oilers’ top line began to find its rhythm, but a string of errant passes led to a turnover and a shot on goal. Draisaitl attempted a feed to Nurse, who wasn’t expecting it. Missed opportunities to shoot were the story of the middle frame for the Oilers.

Skinner then made another key save, this time on Edstrom.

At 10:22, Trent Frederic broke free from the defense and buried a shot five-hole for the first goal of the game, giving the Oilers a 1–0 lead.

Immediately after, Troy Stecher was called for a two-minute penalty, giving the Rangers their first power play of the night. J.T. Miller fired a solid shot from the slot, but Skinner stopped it. Edmonton took another penalty late in the man advantage, with Draisaitl whistled for high-sticking. The Oilers successfully killed both penalties. At even strength, the Rangers nearly tied it with a shot that bounced off the crossbar — their second of the game.

A combination of bouncing pucks and mistimed passes limited Edmonton’s ability to generate shots or dangerous chances. In response, Coach Knoblauch began juggling the lines, splitting up Draisaitl and McDavid to try and spark the offense.

Third Period:

The Rangers opened the period with several looks, and Skinner made some saves in tight. David Tomasek had a nice drive to the net, and that led to some zone time for the Oilers. Edmonton continued to give the Rangers dangerous looks. Brett Kulak took a high-sticking penalty to give the Rangers their third power play of the evening.

The Oilers gave up some looks, but Skinner remained solid and the Oilers killed it off.

The Oilers started to put consecutive chances together around the 12 minute mark of the third.

Matt Savoie hit a post on a nice wrist shot, and McDavid and Bouchard went in with a 2-on-1, and McDavid shot the puck, with Bouchard barely whiffing on the rebound.

Skinner made a tremendous glove stop on Sam Carrick at the 18:29 mark of the third.

The Rangers pulled the goalie and Edmonton fended off the attack, with Andrew Mangiapane working hard along the boards, Connor McDavid eventually getting the puck and feeding it to Adam Henrique who scored on the empty net. That made it 2-0 for the Oilers.

Game Takeaways:

Skinner was excellent, the best player on the ice for the Oilers. He made 30 saves for the shutout.

Roslovic made some nice, subtle skilled plays.

Tomasek was not afraid to drive the puck forward.

Frederic was much more noticeable on the third line for the Oilers. He can play a game that is more suited to his style.

The Rangers still haven't scored a goal om home ice this season.

