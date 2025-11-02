Oilers Tune Out "Bizarre" World Series Distraction, Win in OT vs. Blackhawks

"That was really, really strange," said Connor McDavid, who was taken aback and often distracted by the Toronto Blue Jays game playing during the Edmonton Oilers' matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. "It was bizarre. I found myself watching the Jays game, sitting on the bench, listening to the crowd while I was on the ice."

McDavid wasn't too badly thrown -- he finished the night with three assists.

Evan Bouchard -- the overtime hero -- thought the same about the World Series blaring over the speakers during breaks, with the fans reacting throughout most of the action. Even the coach found himself taking a peek, knowing the game was split-screen, then full-screen during television timeouts. Being from Ontario, Bouchard said it was tough to hear and watch.

Understandably, the Canadian fans were emotional too, hanging on every pitch and every at-bat as the Blue Jays let a lead slip away and lost Game 7 of the World Series in extra innings.

McDavid said he couldn't be more gutted for the Jays, especially knowing what it feels like to get so close, only to lose a Game 7. "They've given Canada a lot to cheer about, and they should be very proud of themselves."

Knoblauch seemed to be the most chill about the distraction. "It adds some excitement." He said he thought it was good, even though he knows the players were taking glances every now and again.

As For the Actual Hockey Game

McDavid was asked about getting a win and scrambling for points in an October that wasn't all that promising from a Stanley Cup contender's perspective. "We're finding ways to get points," he said. With six points in their last 12 games, McDavid admitted it hasn't been very pretty.

"It's October hockey, it's a bit scrambly, a bit emotionless at times. We've got to find a way to bring some emotion to the game, get ourselves going a little bit. "We're finding ways to put points on the board, and that's what it's all about. Not off to the best start of our lives, but not off to the worst start, either."

Evan Bouchard got a bit of a redemption goal, scoring in overtime to get the Oilers what probably felt like a big win. He stood in the locker room after the loss to the Rangers and did his best not to get too dejected.

"Isn't that the most Bouch thing ever?" stated McDavid. Noting Bouchard can stand right in there and take the heat, then come back and play the way he did on Saturday, scoring the winner.

"You guys can say what you want about him. We love him in there. We know his best is among the very, very, very best. We've got his back no matter what's going on. His play can be better, everyone's play can be better, but really happy for him to get that big goal and quiet some people a little bit."

Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic scored the other two goals for Edmonton, who have opened November looking for consistency after an uneven October. This month starts with a strong 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stuart Skinner was steady in goal, making 27 saves on 29 shots.

