Oilers Tweak Lines Again Before Taking On Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers have announced a few lineup changes as they face the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that forwards Noah Philip and Ike Howard will be in the lineup, while David Tomasek and Curtis Lazar will sit out.

With Tomasek out, Matt Savoie will receive a promotion to the top power-play unit, giving him a chance to score his first goal on Edmonton’s struggling man advantage. The team's power play has allowed two short-handed goals against and Savoie is known as more of a two-way responsible (but skilled and speedy) forward.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is back in between the pipes, as Calvin Pickard was hung out to dry by his defense on Saturday afternoon. Skinner is coming off of two strong performances, and the hope is that he's got another in him so the Oilers can snap their two-game losing streak.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to media before the game and said that he's hoping Savoie will embrace a shooter's mentality on the power play. He stressed the Oilers playing a strong 60 minutes. The past two games, Edmonton has solid stretches but unraveled. "We're not going to dominate for 60 minutes, but we'd like to."

He noted that the Red Wings are quick team with a strong transition game. That's an area where the Oilers have gotten themselves into vulnerable positions. He's asking his forwards to be more aware and not give the puck away.

Knoblauch called Howard a smart player and while he doesn't want to take away his strengths, he needs Howard to be more cognizant of what he's doing with the puck. The pace and skill level is different in the NHL.

On defense, the Oilers placed Alec Regula on injured reserve, further shuffling the blue line.

Knoblauch has had his hands full navigating lineup decisions in just five games this season. He said he needs the team's best players at their best. So far this season, that hasn't often been the case.

