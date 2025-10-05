Oilers Weekend Roundup: Knoblauch Extension, McDavid Speculation, and Opening Night Decisions

The Edmonton Oilers are just a few days away from the start of the regular season, skating on Sunday morning after a loss on Friday in their final preseason game of the season.

The Oilers made some key decisions this week, with others yet to be made. Among the major off-ice moves: the team has signed head coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year extension through the 2028-29 season. There is also talk about Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and which players will make the opening night roster.

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Goalies

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Defense

Knoblauch Inks New Three-Year Extension

Knoblauch, who took over during the 2022-23 season, has posted a 94-47-10 record in 151 games and guided the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, both of which were losses to the Florida Panthers. We spoke to Knoblauch after the extension was announced and he was grateful to the organization and the Katz family for giving him an opportunity and excited to get this deal done before the start of the season.

It will be fascinating to see if Knoblauch’s extension will influence Connor McDavid’s contract situation, a storyline that has dominated offseason chatter.

Latest on McDavid's Contract Talks

While the Oilers captain has yet to sign a new deal, sources suggest he remains committed to Edmonton, with speculation pointing toward a short-term, in-season extension (there is still a chance it happens before October 8) rather than a massive long-term commitment.

Analysts continue to debate whether McDavid could top Kirill Kaprizov’s AAV, but most are now expecting his salary to come in under Kaprizov's, a decision he'll make to help the Oilers build a championship team around him.

His influence may already be shaping the roster, as David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reportedly engaged in preliminary discussions with GM Stan Bowman to potentially bring in an impact player to boost the team’s championship window.

TSN's Darren Dreger said this week that he believes McDavid re-signing in Edmonton now sits at 50/50 odds. When asked why so low, he responded that anything higher likely would have seen McDavid already signed by now.

Should Oilers Circle Back On A Still-Unsigned UFA?

NHL and TSN insider Darren Dreger said on Flames Nation and TSN OverDrive that the Edmonton Oilers had made unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic a multi-year offer, but he turned it down.

Final Opening Night Roster Decisions

Off the ice, the Oilers face tough decisions for their opening-night roster. Several players were sent down this week, but more decisions need to be made, with at least three more cuts coming.

Names like Troy Stecher, Curtis Lazar, and Max Jones have surfaced as potential candidates to go down, while prospects such as Alec Regula and David Tomasek, and Noah Philp remain key considerations.

Waiver-exempt forwards like Matt Savoie, Ike Howard, and Tomasek provide flexibility for GM Stan Bowman, but all three arguably deserve to be on the opening night roster. Depth players like Lazar and Jones are most vulnerable, though moving them could be tricky if younger talent needs NHL minutes.

Is Zach Hyman Getting Closer to a Return?

Zach Hyman continues his recovery from a wrist injury suffered last season. While November 1 was initially projected as his return, sources suggest he may be back sooner, giving the Oilers another boost in the lineup.

He hopped on the ice after morning practice on Friday, taking shots and doing workouts with the Oilers' conditioning coach. He looked pretty good, even though he's not ready for opening night.

In other injury news, Jake Walman is expected to be ready for opening night, while Mattias Janmark is hurt and could be up to a week. Jones should be ready to go as well.

Is Draisaitl the Contract Comparable for Eichel?

As the Oilers try to figure out extensions for McDavid, Walman, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and their goaltenders, another superstar sees Leon Draisaitl as a potential contract comparable.

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly negotiating an eight-year deal worth roughly $14 million AAV, mirroring Draisaitl’s contract. Eichel’s camp appears to be using Draisaitl’s salary as a benchmark instead of comparing him to other players who are signing deals this summer or are expected to over the next few weeks and months.

Oilers Ranked Atop The Points-Getters List

The Athletic ranked the Edmonton Oilers as the top team in the NHL when predicting which NHL club will get the most regular season points. With 109, the Oilers led the way as potential Presidents' Trophy candidates.

With preseason games wrapping up and opening night just days away, the Oilers’ combination of roster moves, McDavid speculation, and coaching stability sets the stage for a compelling 2025-26 campaign. Between potential acquisitions, Hyman’s return, and key roster decisions, Edmonton’s front office has some big decisions to make and fans will watch closely in the hopes that every move is the right one.

The Oilers are trying to get one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

