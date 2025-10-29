Oilers’ Zach Hyman Close To Return, But Not Ready For Saturday

Zach Hyman’s return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup will have to wait a little longer. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Wednesday that the winger won’t play Saturday — his first eligible game off long-term injured reserve (LTIR) — and will remain week to week with a wrist injury.

“He looks ready to go. I want to put him in,” Knoblauch said with a smile after practice. “Our medical staff is holding him back. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Trending Stories:

Oilers Take Advantage Of Late Gift, Power Play And Podkolzin Beat Furious Canadiens

Oilers Lose Physical Winger For Several Weeks

Oilers Reset Opportunity Starts With Utah

Hyman, who participated fully in practice, said he feels close to returning but understands the need for patience. “I feel really good. I feel close,” he said. “At the end of the day, the doctors are the ones who are there to protect you from yourself at times and make sure that when you do return, that you are able and ready."

The 32-year-old was initially targeting November 1 as a potential return date, but Knoblauch noted it will be “at least a week after that.” The team wants to ensure Hyman’s wrist is fully healed before clearing him to avoid potential setbacks. The biggest issue has been his heavy shooting motion.

The Oilers Will Be Thrilled To Have Hyman Back

Hyman’s absence has been felt throughout Edmonton’s forward group despite the team getting off to one of its better statistical starts in years. He had a bit of a down season after a year where he posted a career-best 54 goals, but he's still one of the team's top scorers. He blends a mix of scoring, forechecking, and grit that is hard to replace. His style of play will be a welcome sight for the 5-4-2 Oilers, who seemed to find their rhythm in the second period against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night.

“He provides a lot of things we’ve been looking for,” Connor McDavid said. “It’ll be nice to get him back whenever that is.”

For now, Hyman will continue skating with the team as the Oilers eye a cautious — but imminent — return.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.