Optimizing Depth: Former Oilers' D-Man Talks Edmonton’s Coaching And Player Roles

As the Edmonton Oilers get ready to close out the 2025–26 NHL season, one thing has become clear: their success won't just be about star power. While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl carry the offensive load, it will be up to some of the depth players to do some of the heavy lifting. That makes it critical how head coach Kris Knoblauch approaches combining those two very different styles of play.
The best use of depth players—and the art of deploying them—is something top NHL coaches do. Former Oiler Sean Brown knows all too well about how finding a role and making the most of your opportunities can impact a team's success and an NHL player's career. Spending much of his NHL career as a depth defenseman, his 2003-05 run in New Jersey meshed with what Larry Robinson was looking for, giving Brown the chance to work his way up the depth chart.
Known for his gritty, blue-collar style on the ice, I sat down with Brown, who recently shared his thoughts on how this Oilers' team can and probably should maximize the potential of bottom-six forwards and role players.
“Team success often comes down to pushing the right buttons at the right time,” Brown said. “This season, that balance hasn’t fully clicked yet, particularly when it comes to finding the right bottom-six combinations.”
Edmonton’s depth has shown flashes—players like Matt Savoie, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jack Roslovic have gone on productive streaks, all while bringing energy and versatility. For others like Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Mattias Janmark, and Curtis Lazar, inconsistent ice time and mismatched linemates have limited their impact.
Brown’s point is simple: stars can only do so much; the team needs everyone contributing. “Players earn and deserve their ice time, but there’s only one puck,” Brown explained.
For Knoblauch, the challenge is fostering that internal rivalry while ensuring depth guys know their roles. Bottom-six players need to know they can earn more opportunities by embracing and valuing their identity. That's the “secret sauce” that makes them reliable in their roles, said Brown. These players can't forget why they're on the roster, but "competition throughout the lineup is important for every successful team."
Think of former Oiler Derek Ryan, who had called out the team for this exact type of clarification as his career was coming to a close. Or, someone like Adam Henrique, whose ability to win faceoffs or kill penalties gives the team an intangible edge. “Confidence grows when players feel trusted and valued,” Brown added.
But trust has to flow both ways. Coaches must believe in their depth players, and those players must earn that belief through consistent effort and sticking to the identity of their game.
Knoblauch has experimented with call-ups from Bakersfield, but sporadic playing time has made it difficult for those players to perform effectively. “Sitting on the bench and watching can be one of the hardest parts of the job,” Brown said. “Many players believe they can make an impact if given a chance.” That's where distribution of ice time, whether in low-stakes games or targeted matchups, can give role players a rhythm that benefits the team as a whole.
“That is what separates the great coaches from the good coaches,” Brown noted.
As Edmonton comes out of the Olympic break and the trade deadline looms, maximizing the potential of existing depth may prove more impactful than spending a ton of assets on new acquisitions. The Oilers will likely add, but that might not be enough.
The next few weeks aren’t just about getting the most from the stars or shopping the market to find the perfect fit -- although there will undoubtedly be some of that going on. It's about empowering the role players who are already here and will remain with the team after March 6.
With the right combinations and trust in place, the Oilers could find the balance they need to make another deep playoff run.
