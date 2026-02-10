Optimizing Depth: Former Oilers' D-Man Talks Edmonton’s Coaching And Player Roles

The best use of depth players—and the art of deploying them—is something top NHL coaches do. Former Oiler Sean Brown knows all too well about how finding a role and making the most of your opportunities can impact a team's success and an NHL player's career. Spending much of his NHL career as a depth defenseman, his 2003-05 run in New Jersey meshed with what Larry Robinson was looking for, giving Brown the chance to work his way up the depth chart.