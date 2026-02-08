Connor McDavid Gets A Letter As Leader For Team Canada

Connor McDavid earns his first Olympic "A," joining Crosby and Makar to lead Team Canada's quest for gold in Milano Cortina.
Edmonton Oilers' superstar Connor McDavid was named one of the captains for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Alongside Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar, McDavid will wear a letter for the team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.
Crosby was named the Captain of the team, with McDavid and Makar as assistants.
Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar and two-time Olympic gold medalist (2010, 2014), will wear the "C" for the third time on the international stage, having previously captained Canada to gold in Sochi 2014. McDavid, who could have been named captain, would have argued for the Crosby selection.
Crosby, 38, brings unmatched experience and leadership to a squad aiming to reclaim Olympic dominance. This will likely be his last Olympic Games.
McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain and widely regarded as the NHL's best player, earns his first Olympic "A". He played a similar role as he helped lead Canada to victory at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
For McDavid, making his Olympic debut, this is the ideal situation. He would gladly have accepted the role of captain, but if asked, would have picked Crosby.
The announcement comes as NHL stars arrive in Milan for the tournament opener against Czechia on February 12.