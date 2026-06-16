Option As Oilers Next Coach Will Officially Be Available In Two Weeks

Tortorella has been linked to the Oilers, but mostly because they've been linked to almost everyone that coaches his style -- push hard and hold players accountable. They tried to interview Bruce Cassidy. That was squashed and it's not clear if the Golden Knights will change their stance on allowing an interview to take place, or if the Oilers even want one now. The Oilers then shifted to Mike Babcock, but the NHL is undergoing an investigation into his conduct from 2023. It's unclear how that whole process will shake out and if there will be hurdles to jump if the Oilers want to bring Babcock in.