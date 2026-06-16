Option As Oilers Next Coach Will Officially Be Available In Two Weeks

After leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final, John Tortorella hits the open market, offering Edmonton a battle-tested leader known for demanding accountability and elite performance.
As per an announcement from the team, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has announced that head coach John Tortorella will not return to the team's coaching staff following the 2025-26 season.
Hired with just eight games left in the season, he took over for Bruce Cassidy and led the Golden Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where Vegas lost in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes.
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It was believed that the hiring was only meant to be temporary. It was more a change at the helm that was needed, with Cassidy's message no longer getting through, and the Golden Knights needing a push. Torts was the guy to give it to them.
However, as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman notes, "As Tortorella said before the Cup Final, his contract expires June 30. He still wants to coach. Vegas had indicated they wanted him for the rest of the season and had a plan for next year."
Where do the Golden Knights go from here? Many believe the plan is to hire Ryan Craig, the current AHL Henderson head coach and former Golden Knights assistant. He played for Kelly McCrimmon at WHL Brandon and it's expected he's their succession plan.
Where does that leave Tortorella?
The most obvious choices are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers.
Tortorella has been linked to the Oilers, but mostly because they've been linked to almost everyone that coaches his style -- push hard and hold players accountable. They tried to interview Bruce Cassidy. That was squashed and it's not clear if the Golden Knights will change their stance on allowing an interview to take place, or if the Oilers even want one now. The Oilers then shifted to Mike Babcock, but the NHL is undergoing an investigation into his conduct from 2023. It's unclear how that whole process will shake out and if there will be hurdles to jump if the Oilers want to bring Babcock in.
Ironically, the safest and easiest option may be Torts.
A polarizing coach that doesn't always get along with media, he's said to be great with the players. He forces them into achieving attainable but often uncomfortable goals. Many players have moved on, but remembered their time with him. If he wants to coach, the Oilers' job might be attractive.
Then again, so might be the Toronto job. However, it seems unlikely the Maple Leafs are his landing spot. GM John Chayka said the team in in the final stages or hiring their coach, and they aren't allowed to speak with Tortorella yet. It seems odd they would be close to hiring someone they've not spoken with.
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