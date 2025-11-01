Overstocked Oilers Could Solve East Contender’s Blue Line Problem

According to Frank Seravalli on Frankly Hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes are burning up the phone lines in search of immediate blue-line help. With injuries mounting across their defense corps — including key names like K’Andre Miller, Jaccob Slavin, and Shayne Gostisbehere — the team is quickly running out of reliable options.

GM Eric Tulsky is reportedly eyeing a short-term, affordable fix: a stopgap defenseman who can step in right away and steady things until their regulars return.

Trending Stories:

Oilers Take Advantage Of Late Gift, Power Play And Podkolzin Beat Furious Canadiens

Oilers Lose Physical Winger For Several Weeks

Oilers Reset Opportunity Starts With Utah

Interestingly enough, the Oilers have too many players and too many defensemen when everyone is healthy. Demoting someone is possible, but trading a player the Oilers could eventually get back might be the best solution.

Here is what Seravalli said on a Halloween episode of Frankly Hockey:

“Sources indicate that the Carolina Hurricanes are active on the trade front. They want to acquire a stopgap defenseman — someone they can plug into their lineup now that’s not going to cost them an arm and a leg. A warm body that can give them some NHL minutes.”

He noted they are targeting inexpensive options that can step in immediately.

The Oilers have the perfect option available in Troy Stecher.

Oilers Consistently Inconsistent in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Rangers

Edmonton squandered a lead, surrendering a late comeback and overtime winner. Their inconsistency resurfaces, forcing a return to the drawing board.

Stecher ($775K) is a pending UFA who may be on his last contract with the Oilers. A well-respected part of the team, he's a great depth option to have and someone the Oilers would rather not lose. However, they might not have much choice.

An extra on most nights unless the Oilers are going 11-7 or battling injuries, he sits in favor of both Ty Emberson and a healthy Alec Regula. If he were to be demoted, Stecher would need to pass through waivers.

Carolina could use his experience and energy, likely claiming him if Edmonton tried to send Stecher to the AHL.

A trade would be preferable to losing Stecher for nothing, particularly if the Hurricanes later have to put him on waivers, in which case the Oilers could get him back.

Maybe the Hurricanes offer too little for the Oilers to feel like this is a move they want to make. If Carolina isn't offering something of value when they have a clear hole the Oilers can fill, it's not up to do the Hurricanes any favors. However, if the Oilers have looked at all of their options and demoting Stecher becomes the move they inevitably have to make, taking that call from the Hurricanes might be the prudent thing to do.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.