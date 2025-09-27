Philp Making Strong Case For Fourth-Line Center Role With Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers may have found their answer to depth down the middle, and his name is Noah Philp.

The 25-year-old forward delivered a statement performance in the club’s 4-0 preseason victory over the Winnipeg Jets on September 26, scoring once on a beauty sniper-style goal, playing 15:01 (including 2:24 on a perfect penalty kill), and showcasing the two-way game coaches have been waiting for.

If there was a downside, it was that he went 3-for-7 on faceoffs (30%), but he's working on that.

Philp’s night didn’t start easily. He absorbed a hard hit in the first period and briefly left the ice before returning with authority. In the second frame, he buried a shot from the slot off a Troy Stecher feed. It was the kind of goal that made him look like an elite finisher, even if that's not why he'll make this team, assuming he does.

It was his two-way performance that has many believing the fourth-line center role is his to lose.

For Philp, the game represented both growth and opportunity. “Another year, more games played, and just trying to get more comfortable with each shift on the ice,” he said postgame. When it was pointed out that the role he might be looking for won't be on the top two lines, he agreed that his game isn't necessarily going to be about flashy offense. "...Like last year, I definitely struggled offensively a little bit in the time that I was here, and it's always nice when you can do that. But for me, it's definitely a defensive focus, and usually that leads the offense if you're doing that well." When asked how he feels about that part of his game, he noted, "Going pretty well. Just trying to play strong in the D zone, trying to turn pucks over quick and get it going the other way. That's a huge value of the team, and that's something I think I can bring."

Bring it he did, and it's not the first game in which he's stood out.

Philp also posted two assists in Edmonton's pre-season win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Philp has earned a look from the Oilers to start the season. While David Tomasek and Curtis Lazar are likely also in the running for a depth center spot on this season's team, Philp has more than edged them out in terms of consideration.

Kris Knoblauch said last year he was moving well and was around it a lot. He added that Philp's game in Winnipeg was good, and he was good again Friday night. "We want guys that play the right way, especially in the bottom six, giving us some physicality, speed, and size... You know, he fits that bill." He added, "He's been playing well, that's what we expect from him." Knoblauch said they're looking for a smart, two-way, physical player who can win draws. "He's checking a lot of those boxes right now. Hopefully, as we get going, he can check all of them."

Other Game Notables for the Oilers

Josh Samanski also stood out, with a goal and an assist. There's likely not a spot for him on this team in 2025-26, but the way he's played and the fact he's still here at camp is a positive sign that there's a future for him with the Oilers.

Calvin Pickard stopped all 21 shots he faced to secure the shutout. He was solid in goal, which was a great sign for the team.

Darnell Nurse was all over the ice (in a good way), taking several opportunities to put the puck on net. He ended up with four shots on goal, and potted the first goal of the game at 9:12 in the first period. It was a big shot from the point near the top of the faceoff circle. Samanski and Roby Jarventie got the assists.

The top line of Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Henrique, and Matt Savoie looked solid. They played with speed and outside of two successive and arguably undisciplined penalties by Savoie, had a strong game. Mangiapane continues to look like he fits in well.

Tyrel Bauer dropped the gloves with the Oilers' Josh Brown in a spirited preseason scrap, with Bauer gaining the edge after landing a few clean shots.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored a pretty goal, but didn't get to celebrate it for long as the Jets' Logan Stanley stirred the pot after it was 4-0. Kapanen jumped into the scrum, and both players received four minutes in roughing penalties and 10-minute misconducts.

