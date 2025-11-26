Pickard And Skinner Timing Brutal As Insider Links Oilers to Blues In Big Trade

The chatter around the Edmonton Oilers and their goaltending hasn’t slowed down, and with Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Stars, speculation on another familiar name has picked up steam.

According to insider Nick Kypreos, there’s growing belief that the Oilers are keeping close tabs on St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, with the possibility of a deal that could also involve a defenceman. Before Tuesday's game, everything pointed to the Oilers needing at least another month before any blockbuster becomes realistic. With Skinner posting a .500 save percentage and Pickard an .818 in relief against Dallas, all bets are off.

The loss can't be placed solely on the shoulders of the two goaltenders. At the same time, neither was good enough that the organization should feel more confident today than they did yesterday at this time.

It wasn't even 48 hours ago that Oilers broadcaster Bob Stauffer noted on Oilers Now :

“I think ultimately the play of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard likely over the next month is going to decide the course of action that Stan Bowman is going to have.”



The first game after those comments, Bowman had to be throwing his hands up. The entire team came out flat, and their goalies showed no signs of bailing out their forwards and defense.

In other words, if the Oilers weren't sold on the idea that shaking up their goaltending tandem is the right play, they might be now. Ideally, Edmonton wants a full December read on its own crease before making a major decision. Performances like the one on Tuesday might not offer that kind of window.

"Be Some Deep Discussions..." Says Oilers' Coach Following 8-3 Loss to Stars

The Oilers' leadership group was left searching for answers after a blowout loss. Coach Knoblauch indicated that crucial conversations are imminent and big changes need to follow.

The team is in the middle of a more favorable stretch of games, and the organization wants a clearer picture of where Skinner and Pickard stand before shifting into trade mode. The loss to Dallas might have offered a glimpse and speculation about whether Binnington is the right fix is going to produce heavy debate.

Binnington has been out there in trade talks in past seasons, and the Oilers have been loosely connected. This Blues team isn't afraid to shake things up or make it known they're open for business. If the Oilers get desperate, GM Doug Armstrong is the type of manager who will be happy to seize an opportunity. He has threatened trades to motivate his group. Sometimes he makes deals. Other times, he stands pat. Should the Oilers offer something of value, Armstrong will listen.

However, if the Oilers are even remotely considering this, there is risk involved.

Binnington’s numbers have dipped again. His 5-5-4 record, 3.13 GAA, and .880 save percentage place him near the bottom of the league statistically. He's been a big-game performer, but he's also been a polarizing player, often labeled a head case by fans and media. No doubt he would battle and bring energy to an Oilers group that lacks it. That said, it might not always be a good kind of energy.

He's also not cheap. He's a $6 million cap hit for this and next season. As the salary cap rises, if he's successful in Edmonton, his price will increase.

Binnington can steal games — exactly what Edmonton has lacked. However, Tuesday's loss to the Stars is proof that no goalie is winning games in the kind of effort in front of him looks like that. If the Oilers do circle back on this, any deal would almost certainly send Stuart Skinner to St. Louis, with more being worked in to make the money work. It's not an easy decision to make and it has the potential to backfire.

As Allan Mitchell (Lowetide) of The Athletic wrote, "Adding Binnington is a dangerous play in my opinion. I’m onboard with making a deal for a goaltender, and admit they are voodoo and I don’t have the answer. If Bowman is dealing for Binnington, he better be right. This isn’t the clear difference maker he’s looking for."

