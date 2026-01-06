Placed on LTIR, Tristan Jarry Makes His Return to Oilers... Kind of

Edmonton Oilers starting goaltender Tristan Jarry was on the ice working with goalie coach Peter Aubry on Tuesday morning. A positive sign for the team, this is not an indication that the netminder is ready to return.

In fact, it's reported that he's still a couple of weeks away, and the Oilers placed the netminder on LTIR to activate Kasperi Kapanen.

Jarry back on the ice is good news. He went down with an injury in his third Oilers game after being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Early concerns were that he was going to miss time, and the Oilers had taken a risk on a player and shuffled their goaltending only to have the situation end in total disaster. But Jarry's injury is not long-term.

In the meantime, Calvin Pickard has picked up his game a bit and Connor Ingram has been called up, having solid outings except his most recent start against the Boston Bruins.

Ingram will get the start on Tuesday night as the Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

Oilers vs Predators: Pre-game stats

20-16-6 | 46 PTS

As for what happens when Jarry returns officially, that much is unclear. It's hard to imagine the Oilers run with three goaltenders. And, once Ingram hits the 10-game mark, waivers start to become a factor. It feels likely, unless Ingram goes on an incredible run, that he'll play just under that amount of games and the Oilers will make a decision when Jarry is ready to go.

