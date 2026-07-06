Predicting The First Overreaction Of Training Camp

Mike Babcock probably won't have much time before his turn arrives either. The first practice where he gets after a player, blows the whistle a little longer than expected or stops a drill to make a point will be dissected from every possible angle, not because anyone knows exactly what happened, but because everybody already has an opinion about him. Some people will watch the clip and see the demanding coach the Oilers wanted after another disappointing spring. Others will watch the exact same video and decide history is repeating itself. Training camp will give everyone new evidence for the argument they were already making.