Rumblings Grow of Bobby McMann Trade Talk Between Maple Leafs and Oilers

Whispers of Bobby McMann moving from Toronto to Edmonton intensify, with insiders suggesting a stylistic and financial fit, sparking significant trade speculation.
Trade for pieces that feel like a perfect fit are hard to come by in the NHL. That's why, when rumors break that a player and team might be linked in trade talk and they fit stylistically and financially, whispers become loud conversations.
In this case, the talk surrounds Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann. He's being linked by several insiders to the Edmonton Oilers.
First, it was Elliotte Friedman who discussed with Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now that McMann would make a lot of sense. Then it was Nick Kypreos of the Kyper and Bourne show.
"Everything I'm hearing is that Toronto and Edmonton are talking," said Kypreos. He added, "Brad Treliving is not on the road trip. He stayed back for meetings."
Kypreos declined to speculate on what the meetings were about. “He’s bunkering down. This is the time now, going into the Olympics, where they feel like they’ve got two trade deadlines — one up to the point where they get to the Olympics and shut down official talks. They’re bunkered down, and they’re working the phones.”
Justin Bourne said he's a good fit and makes a lot of sense for the Oilers. All three hosts were concerned that the Maple Leafs might not squeeze the Oilers for everything they could. Bourne wanted someone like Ike Howard and was willing to give McMann and a pick.
McMann is a $1.35 million cap hit, so he's an ideal option for the Oilers in terms of salary. Kypreos believes the trade doesn't happen until there is an extension involved. "If the Leafs are legitimately shopping him right now, they're telling his agent, 'Go talk to anybody you want, then you come back to me...'
Is there anything to these murmurs? McMann to the Oilers would be intriguing, to say the least. Right now, it's speculation and mere observations that this might make sense for both sides. That said, there are plenty of hurdles to jump to go from speculation to reality.