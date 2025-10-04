Should Oilers Circle Back On A Still-Unsigned UFA?

NHL and TSN insider Darren Dreger said on Flames Nation and TSN OverDrive that the Edmonton Oilers had made unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic a multi-year offer, but he turned it down.

Unclear as to why, speculation is that Roslovic thought he could get a bigger deal elsewhere. It turns out, that hasn't panned out as the regular season is just days away and Roslovic remains unsigned.

One has to wonder if the Oilers were to circle back, would Roslovic have a change of heart?

Dreger and TSN's Pierre LeBrun both felt the forward could have been a fit in Edmonton. Coming off a 22-goal season, he's experienced, but not too old, and a short-term deal with some of the best offensive players in the world could have helped secure him a much larger deal in a year or two.

If he's still looking for a contract, might he reconsider whatever it was the Oilers offered? Perhaps he would even take a one-year "show me" deal now.

Roslovic has since changed agents, and while it's hard to know if that decision is at all related to his free agency situation, it's logical to make a connection there. LeBrun was surprised that Roslovic spurned an opportunity to play with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, so something else might have been at play. Was Roslovic waiting on a certain offer that never came through? Was he hoping a specific team would send a contract his way, and that never happened?

It is very possible that the versatile forward will sign with a team soon, but one has to wonder if the Oilers make one more call to check in on his status. That original offer might look a bit more appealing now that many of the options that might have been available now seem to be gone.

