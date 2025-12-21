Spencer Stastney Is Quietly Becoming A Very Interesting Piece For The Oilers

The more Spencer Stastney plays, the more the Edmonton Oilers are learning they got a potential steal of a deal from the Nashville Predators. The Preds were looking to give other players on their roster opportunities, and GM Barry Trotz parted with the puckmover, with early returns for Edmonton showing promise.

“We feel we are pretty deep on defense organizationally,” Trotz said when the trade was made. “That sort of triggered the move.”

It's worked out so far for Edmonton.

A trade made to mitigate the loss of Brett Kulak, the Oilers acquiring Stastney looks like one of those quiet pre-deadline-style wins teams hope no one notices right away.

He's the kind of player you don't always notice, which is a good thing. Stastney skates well, moves the puck efficiently, keeps his game simple, and rarely looks overwhelmed. Considering that's how many people described Kulak, it's a positive sign of things to come.

In fact, what made Kulak such a solid value for the Oilers was the fact that, when asked, he could do more than where he was typically slotted. Stastney is also showing signs he's got that quality.

For a player brought in as depth, he’s handled spot duty in the top four without obvious moments of trouble.

“If this kid is your No. 5 going into the playoffs, you’re in a good spot,” one fan noted. It’s hard to argue.

From Nashville’s side, the decision wasn’t about performance. It was about numbers. General manager Barry Trotz was open about that. He explained the move was as much about clearing space for young forwards as anything else. In other words, Stastney wasn’t pushed out — he was squeezed.

Trotz acknowledged that Oilers GM Stan Bowman was familiar with Stastney dating back to Bowman’s time in Chicago, which likely helped Edmonton zero in on him quickly.

What's Next For Stastney And the Oilers?

In his short sample with the Oilers, Stastney has logged between 16 and 19 minutes a night, including top-four usage in multiple games. He isn’t flashy, but nothing seems to fall apart when he’s on the ice. He blocks shots, retrieves pucks, and gets Edmonton moving north.

That’s exactly what teams want from a depth defender. It's the kind of player they should think about re-signing, and sooner rather than later.

A pending restricted free agent, Stastney is likely to settle into a third-pair role on this Oilers roster. He's a versatile option, especially if health remains a concern with someone like Jake Walman. Knowing Stastney can step up in a pinch gives the Oilers options.

What an extension looks like and when the ideal time to talk contract remains to be seen. It's likely not during the course of the season, but if he keeps showing well, the Oilers might want to be proactive here.

