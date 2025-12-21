Jack Roslovic Returns, Where Will The Oilers Slot Him?

While there are questions about how Connor Ingram will fare in net for the team, the Edmonton Oilers received a welcome boost Sunday morning, activating Jack Roslovic from long-term injured reserve ahead of their home matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

To make the roster math work, the team loaned Quinn Hutson back to Bakersfield and moved Connor Clattenburg to LTIR.

Trending Stories:

A Look Into Andrew Mangiapane's Slow But Steady Development With The Oilers

Oilers Provide Several Injury Updates: Pickard Starts vs. Wild

Oilers Beat Bruins, But Potentially Lose Jarry In The Process

Roslovic’s return comes sooner than expected. After undergoing surgery following a puck injury, he’s healed up and ready to roll. There had been speculation he could return later in the week, so coming back a game early is excellent news.

The question now is where he fits.

This will be the first time all season where the Oilers have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Roslovic in the lineup in the same game.

Any discussion about Roslovic's fit starts with Edmonton’s top line. McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, and Hyman have been rolling, and given McDavid’s recent surge, there’s little reason to touch that combination. That leaves Roslovic slotting in lower, and the most logical landing spot appears to be the second line.

Pairing Roslovic with Leon Draisaitl makes sense on multiple levels. Once believing they had something with Matt Savoie, the Oilers have cycled through options on Draisaitl’s wing, looking for consistency and secondary scoring. Before his injury, however, Roslovic was on a heater. He has the speed to keep up, the finish that Savoie doesn't quite have, and Roslovic is a better fit in a top-six role. Savoie is sound enough defensively to play on the third line, helping that group on both sides of the ice.

Oilers Should Try to Get Roslovic Going Immediately

Roslovic has 10 goals and sits fifth in points with 18 through 23 games. That kind of production is hard to ignore and shouldn't be taken for granted. It's key to the Oilers depth to make sure he picks up where he left off.

Sliding him next to Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin would give Edmonton a legitimate second scoring unit, while offering an opportunity to find some offense on a third line that has been struggling. That trickle-down effect is essential.

If Roslovic sticks on the second line and starts to produce immediately, it allows the Oilers to stabilize the bottom six rather than forcing players up the lineup. That’s been an issue at times this season.

Coming off a 5–2 loss to Minnesota, Edmonton will look to respond at home. Roslovic’s return could go a long way toward shaping it.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.