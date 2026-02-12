Despite Unusual Situation, Agent Explains Pickard’s Loyalty to Oilers

In other words, while they hold nothing against either netminder, Pickard and Winter don't believe that either Jarry or Ingram has necessarily cemented themselves in the role of starter and backup. Both have played well at times, but both have also struggled. So too, there are times that the Oilers don't play well in front of either one, something they've been known to do in front of Pickard. Winter suggested it shouldn't be that way, but it often is.