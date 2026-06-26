The Way Out Without Trading Nurse

Babcock was officially hired as the 19th head coach in Oilers history this week, returning to an NHL bench for the first time in years after clearing the NHL's investigation into his time in Columbus. The hire came with controversy attached and the organization absorbed the criticism that came with it. McDavid, Draisaitl and Hyman met with him directly. They told him they needed to be better and expected him to make them better. He told them he had no interest in coaching anyone who wasn't all in.