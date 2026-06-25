Would Oilers Fans Even Want Another All-In Trade?

If Stan Bowman traded another first-round pick this afternoon, would Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate it?
Probably not.
There was a stretch where those deals became part of the annual routine. Mattias Ekholm cost a first-round pick and hardly anybody complained because the Oilers immediately became a better hockey team. Jake Walman cost another one, and the reaction wasn't much different. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were chasing the Stanley Cup, so if the price of improving the roster involved another draft pick, most people shrugged and moved on.
That was then, but those draft picks could have been used now.
Maybe Anaheim deserves some credit for that. Expectations in this city had grown beyond simply making the playoffs, and getting sent home in the first round changes the mood fast. The confidence that surrounded this organization isn't as strong as it once was, and those first-round picks don't feel quite as disposable as they did a couple of years ago.
Then Sunday happened.
By the end of the day, Brady Tkachuk was a Panther, and we all tried to untangle how one move seemed to set up the next. But those are the kind of creative, aggressive, and impactful trade Bill Zito makes.
It's impressive, and should serve as a reminder that Florida and Edmonton are not gambling away their capital in the same manner.
The Panthers have earned the right to push harder because they've consistently found players in places other organizations overlooked. Sam Bennett became far more than Calgary expected. Gustav Forsling slipped through waivers. Carter Verhaeghe needed a bigger opportunity. Bill Zito has built enough trust, both inside and outside his organization, that another bold move feels like part of a much larger plan.
Bowman has lost that trust.
So go back to that first round pick.
If you're lucky enough to have Connor McDavid on your roster, there should always be a willingness to sacrifice pieces of tomorrow if it improves your chances today. Windows like this don't stay open forever, and nobody gets remembered for finishing every season with a healthy prospect pool.
But there has to be a line somewhere.
The Oilers aren't swimming in young talent anymore. Evan Bouchard's extension changes the financial picture. Kasperi Kapanen isn't going to play for entry-level money forever. Colton Dach is somebody worth investing in. Every season produces another player who suddenly costs twice as much as he did twelve months earlier.
That's the cost of winning, but it also makes the payroll a whole lot heavier.
Trading a first-round pick used to feel exciting because there was still another one coming. Now it feels a little different because there aren't many left, and the players those picks eventually become might be exactly the kind of inexpensive contributors Edmonton is going to need over the next several years.
But Bowman almost can't afford to think that way.
General managers don't keep their jobs because they protect future assets. They keep their jobs because they win playoff rounds. If the opportunity presents itself to add a player who changes the Oilers' chances of winning the Stanley Cup, it's hard to imagine Bowman saying no simply because of the number attached to the draft pick.
That's the job.
At the same time, another early playoff exit after moving another first round would be awfully difficult to explain.
Fans are usually patient with bold decisions when they produce results. They have much longer memories when they don't.
For the first time in a while, there seems to be a battle between urgency and restraint. Everybody understands McDavid's window and the need to keep improving. At the same time, the idea of trading another first-round pick doesn't feel like an automatic decision anymore.
You can call it growth or caution but it's just what happens after you've been chasing the same dream for the better part of a decade and it no longer feels worth it.
Either way, I don't think Stan Bowman can assume Oilers fans will applaud another all-in move simply because that's what contenders are supposed to do.
This time, fans are probably going to want a little more convincing.
And honestly, I can't blame them.
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