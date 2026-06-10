This Could Get Ugly: NHL Moving Forward With Mike Babcock Investigation

New allegations from Mike Babcock’s past threaten to derail his return. The NHLPA is demanding a full investigation into hidden claims before the NHL allows Edmonton to proceed with his hiring.
The Edmonton Oilers are going to need to make a decision. With reports surfacing on Tuesday that the NHL is moving forward on an investigation that will look into the incidents that occurred in 2023 when Babcock resigned as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, there are subsequent reports that the NHLPA has “significant” additional claims about his behavior beyond just looking at players' cell phones.
As reported by several sources, including Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, "The NHL will conduct an investigation into Mike Babcock’s short stint coaching the Columbus Blue Jackets after the NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday informed the Edmonton Oilers that the union wants one before signing off on the team hiring him as head coach."
In other words, they aren't letting this go.
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“I don’t think the Players Association has a choice here if they want to show that they have any teeth and that they are mindful of the players. They have to step in and say, “Hold on.” I was told—and I didn’t realize this—but I was told that at issue, and the reason the Players Association is adamant about this, is that when Babcock resigned in Columbus, the NHL was about to do an investigation into everything that happened there. Babcock just resigned. He said, “Look, it’s not worth it,” whatever his rationale was—he resigned.”
That's not good enough for the NHLPA. They want the truth. That will beg the question: can the Oilers can handle the truth?
Friedman added:
"So the league just said there’s no point in having an investigation. I think everybody felt at that time Babcock was going to retire and we weren’t going to see him in a head coaching role again. Well, now that this has come up, the Players Association has said, 'Hold on a second. There was supposed to be an investigation that never happened because Babcock resigned. Now we want it to happen. He shouldn’t be able to come back without that investigation.'
Perhaps the Oilers knew this was an inevitability. What that might not be aware of is what else the NHLPA has on Babcock.
Frank Seravalli reports, "
If Oilers elect to continue down the path with Mike Babcock, sources say the NHLPA is in receipt of “significant” additional claims from their own investigation with players that were not publicly reported in 2023.
Those claims were presented to NHL prior to his resignation. " He adds, "Furthermore, sources indicate that asking players to see photos is NOT what ultimately resulted in Babcock’s resignation. It was the subsequent (unknown) allegation reported below that cost Babcock his job in Columbus."
So now what?
Edmonton could still hire Babcock and then wait to see what the investigation uncovers. Alternatively, they could back away. Knowing that this story isn't going to disappear quietly into the night, it might not be worth the hassle.
Friedman said, “I just can’t see the Oilers moving forward with the hiring if they know this is coming.”
Will the Oilers stick to their guns and move forward, hoping that whatver is unearthed is not as bad as it sounds? Or, will Edmonton back away with the belief that the NHL is likely to learn is much worse than imagined? Perhaps there's a reason Babcock resigned and decided not to pop his head out for six years.
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