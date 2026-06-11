UFA Watch: Blue Jackets Veteran To Be Target For The Oilers?

Boone Jenner’s veteran leadership and faceoff prowess could provide the depth Edmonton craves, but his injury history and contract demands present a calculated risk for the Oilers.
Amidst all the coaching drama in Edmonton, there's still a roster to fix. The Oilers have more than just a coaching issue, and their team wasn't good enough, being bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks. Some roster improvements need to be made, which includes adding depth up front, possibly in the form of a third-line center or a top-six winger.
That's where a name like Boone Jenner comes in.
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Aaron Portzline of The Athletic was a guest on Sports 1440 with Jason Gregor and spoke about the Mike Babcock situation involving the Columbus Blue Jackets and Oilers. Once that topic was out of the way, the conversation shifted to pending UFAs on the Blue Jackets roster.
Mason Marchment and Booner Jenner were the big names that came up.
Portzline said:
"My sense is that Marchment will be the hardest of their UFAs to sign. I think he is trying to hit it big, and it is probably the right year to do it with a limited free agent market."
That probably takes Edmonton out of the running. They could use a player like Marchment, but the cost and ask make him a forward who might be too expensive.
Jenner, however, might be the better fit.
Portzline added, "Jenner recently changed agents, and I think he will want term, and I'm not sure the Blue Jackets are in the market for long-term. It would be strange to see him not be part of the Blue Jackets. Fans love him and it will be tough for some if he leaves."
Jenner, 32, continues to be productive. In 67 games last season, he had 13 goals and 38 points. It's not world-beating, but over 84 games, it's about 17 goals. Between 2021 and 2024, he consistently put up 20-plus goal campaigns. He can win faceoffs (over 52%), plays on the penalty kill, and is a competive leader.
Portzline said he's lost a step and was never the fastest player, but he always finds a way to get a little bit better every summer to compensate.
The biggest issue is health. This is a player who hasn't played a full 82-game season since 2016-17. That creates risk for the Oilers, who if they were to sign Jenner or give him the term Columbus is trying to avoid, could be stuck with a contract on a player who rarely plays.
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