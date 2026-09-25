Undermanned Oilers Outworked A Loaded Canucks Lineup To Stay Perfect In Preseason

Edmonton pressured the puck throughout the game, especially on the penalty kill. The kill was aggressive, pouncing on the puck carriers from multiple angles. It's a bit of a gamble if not done properly, but this is the style the Oilers want to play. The goal against showed where things can go wrong, but the non-NHLers did a solid job applying the coach's teachings, and you can see what they're trying to do. The veterans will have to keep that trend going on Saturday.