What It Means That McDavid And Agent Have Not "Signed Off for Next Season"

As the Oilers try to make changes this summer, Edmonton’s franchise cornerstone faces a pivotal crossroads. McDavid has yet to sign off on next season, reports an insider. What does that mean, exactly?
Take this update with a grain of salt since it doesn't actually reveal much in the way of news, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Connor McDavid has not signed off on returning to the Edmonton Oilers next season.
In a recent article, LeBrun offered an update on both McDavid's situation and the one Auston Matthews is facing in Toronto.
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He writes:
"Matthews and his agent, Judd Moldaver, who also represents McDavid, had a Zoom call with Chayka and Leafs senior executive adviser of hockey operations Mats Sundin about 10 days ago, and it went well by all accounts. But Matthews and Moldaver still need to see how the Leafs’ offseason moves play out before they can say that they’re for sure committed for next season.
The same goes for McDavid. The Oilers’ moves over the next five or six weeks are important to monitor before McDavid and Moldaver sign off for next season."
It's important to note that both McDavid and Matthews have terms remaining on their respective deals. Neither is a pending UFA, so neither can simply say, "I'm out" and walk away, testing the market to see what other offers are out there.
If McDavid, for example, doesn't like the direction the Oilers are heading, the best he can do is a) tell the team he's likely not extending, which would give the Oilers a chance to orchestrate a blockbuster trade or b) play out his deal and not say anything, in which case, the Oilers will still try to orchestrate a blockbuster trade.
So, when LeBrun says that McDavid hasn't signed off, what he's really saying is that McDavid will likely be consulted about the moves the Oilers are making and if he likes them, he'll be gung ho for another run. If he doesn't, he'll hint he's not feeling it.
This is not much different than any other star who might be coming up to the end of their current deal, one in which that player can start negotiating the next contract a year out. The difference here is that the Oilers and Maple Leafs are building around these two, so what they decide they want to do will impact the team's direction.
Ultimately, LeBrun believes both will stay with their teams. Again, that doesn't mean signing new deals or commiting long term. It just means buying into making the best run they can in 2026-27.
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