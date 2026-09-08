Where Does This Years Defence Compare To Last Years?

Darnell Nurse is gone. Ryan Shea and Shakir Mukhamadullin are in. Connor Murphy is back for a full season, Jake Walman new contract kicks in, and Edmonton now has enough NHL defencemen that somebody useful is going to start the year outside the lineup. This is, without a doubt, a deeper blue line than last year. That said, Edmonton also moved around a lot of guys without doing much to improve the top D-pairings.