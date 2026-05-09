Which Oilers Might Not Survive a Critical Offseason?

Edmonton faces a roster reckoning as aging veterans, pending free agents, and underperforming depth pieces face the chopping block to make room for a necessary defensive overhaul.
The Edmonton Oilers will be making offseason changes. Whether that comes in the form of a coaching move or front office fixes remains to be seen. What's obvious is that the roster will require adjusting and that means a few names on the team that were on the team in 2025-26 won't be in 2026-27.
Among the many players the Oilers might have to reexamine when it comes to their respective futures, here is a list of players who almost certainly won't be returning.
Trending Stories:
Calvin Pickard
The veteran backup netminder is a pending UFA who's tenure is almost certainly over in Edmonton. He was a beloved teammate and solid backup, but his age and the Oilers need to upgrade in goal have led the team and the player to place where that relationship has run its course.
Pickard's 2025-26 season was not one to write home about. He struggled early and it forced the Oilers to make moves, placing him on waivers and eventually sending him down to the AHL. He returned in the playoffs as an emergency option, but never saw action.
Pickard's 3.68 GAA and .871 save percentage were among the worst of his NHL career. Much of that was on the Oilers' terrible defense in front of him, but he'll likely struggle to find work in the NHL as a No. 2.
Curtis Lazar
A non-regular in the NHL, Curtis Lazar was signed to an inexpensive contract as a depth option for the Oilers in the summer of 2025. His $775K salary is a bargain, even if he doesn't see consistent NHL action, but for this Oilers team to take a step forward and be better next season, the depth needs to be solid enough that Lazar is not a player the Oilers need.
He played 45 games in 2025-26 and if the Oilers were to need a player like him that much in 2026-27, it means Stan Bowman hasn't done his job.
Lazar is a great hand and he knows his role. He happily plays it and on a two-way deal, I'd have time for any decision by the Oilers to bring him back. I just don't believe it's in the cards.
Adam Henrique
The Oilers missed Adam Henrique in the playoffs. A good chunk of the fan base lost patience with his lack of production the regular season, but his ability to penalty kill and win faceoffs was on display when the Oilers didn't have it in round one thanks to an injury that kept him out.
That said, Henrique just finished the final season of his current contract and in order for him to have a spot on this roster next season, he'll need to be willing to take a one-year, $1 - $1.5 million deal. That seems unlikely given the increasing salary cap and another team likely stepping up to slightly overpay him.
Jack Roslovic
Jack Roslovic is a less obvious choice because of his production the regular season but to expect the Oilers get him back at the same cost is unrealistic. He'll be looking to cash in on a 21-goal season and make more than the $1.5 million he earned in 2025-26. The Oilers considered a longer-term deal, but he disappeared in the playoffs, posting one assist in six games.
That was the concern with Roslovic and the knock on him as a player. He's skilled and, at times, dynamic. But, when push comes to shove and the level of play ramps up with two-way hockey required, he's nowhere to be seen.
Edmonton can't invest heavily in a player like that. Expect he takes the best deal offered in free agency, which shouldn't be from the Oilers.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.