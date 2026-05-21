Why Are Trade Rumors Involving Darnell Nurse Not Going Away?

“I’ve not heard about that at all. I’ve wondered about San Jose… I’m watching San Jose because they’ve got oodles of cap space and they don’t have any defensemen signed. Part of me is thinking: does somebody offload a contract to San Jose at some point? So I’ve not heard this Rielly-for-Nurse flip myself, but I won’t denigrate the source because the source has been right in the past. So I guess we’ll see what happens—maybe the time has come for a change for a couple of different guys.”