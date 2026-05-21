Why Are Trade Rumors Involving Darnell Nurse Not Going Away?

Pressure mounts in Edmonton as insiders weigh the high-priced defenseman’s future. Despite no-move protection, potential suitors like San Jose and Toronto emerge amid a desperate defensive shakeup.
Trade speculation surrounding Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse remains in the Oilers rumor mill as the offseason has begun. Despite his ability to block a trade with his no-trade and no-move protection, multiple reports suggest his future in Edmonton may not be as secure as once believed.
Several sources have taken to talking about a potential deal, but the question is why. With Nurse linked as closely to Connor McDavid as he is, what makes these "insiders" and analysts so confident a trade is a real possibility?
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Most of the chatter started last offseason when it was believed management asked Nurse about possibly waiving his no-trade. He declined, as did forward Adam Henrique. Viktor Arvidsson said yes.
From there, a report by David Pagnotta suggested the Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs previously explored the framework of a potential defense swap involving Maple Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly ahead of the trade deadline. Pagnotta reports that Toronto said no, perhaps more than once. He wondered if those discussions could resurface this summer as both clubs evaluate changes on the blue line.
In Toronto, new general manager John Chayka has made it clear that reshaping the defense is a priority. Does that mean looking at Nurse? Probably not, but that hasn't stopped people from connecting what seem like imaginary dots.
Part of the buzz comes from the fact that Edmonton finds itself in a tough position after a turbulent season that will include a coaching change and questions about defensive structure and accountability. The roster regressed, and patience is running thin.
Given the size of his overpriced contract, Nurse’s name has repeatedly surfaced as a possible trade chip—though moving him would be far from simple.
One of the latest mentioned destinations is the San Jose Sharks. They are expected to be aggressive in upgrading their defense and have both cap space and roster flexibility. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer brought them up as an option.
“I’ve not heard about that at all. I’ve wondered about San Jose… I’m watching San Jose because they’ve got oodles of cap space and they don’t have any defensemen signed. Part of me is thinking: does somebody offload a contract to San Jose at some point? So I’ve not heard this Rielly-for-Nurse flip myself, but I won’t denigrate the source because the source has been right in the past. So I guess we’ll see what happens—maybe the time has come for a change for a couple of different guys.”
Again, Stauffer seems to hint that the Oilers are looking to move Nurse. Easier said than done.
Beyond the fact he controls his own fate, there are potential consequences and the fallout from a trade is real. McDavid has been very public about how he wants to win in Edmonton, and as much for his guys as himself. Nurse is in that group. Remove him from the Oilers quest to win a Stanley Cup and McDavid won't be pleased.
The Oilers will have to either talk to McDavid or make a calculated bet that winning is more important than loyalty. That's a risky bet.
As for the idea of a straight swap between Nurse and Rielly, some insiders have downplayed the likelihood. While both players carry hefty contracts and timelines, the dominoes would have to fall just right. How often does that happen in the NHL?
For now, nothing is imminent, but Nurse’s name continuing to surface in trade speculation signals that fans and the defenseman could be in for a long summer of chatter.
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