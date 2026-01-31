Why Maple Leafs' Depth Winger Fits Oilers Better Than Any Splashy Deadline Star

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Edmonton Oilers are once again expected to be active. But this year, the smartest move for GM Stan Bowman might not be chasing a blockbuster name — it could be targeting a player who fits exactly what Edmonton needs without blowing up the roster or the cap.
Their target could be Bobby McMann of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
McMann isn’t a headline superstar. He’s not Artemi Panarin, Alex Tuch, or Nazem Kadri. He’s not a franchise-altering rental or sure-fire top-six winger to play with Leon Draisaitl. But he might be something more valuable for a team like Edmonton.
McMann could be a playoff-style winger who checks several boxes in the top nine, while also offering a potential top-six option.
Edmonton’s biggest issue isn’t star power. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl handle that. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard offer a second tier of fairly elite talent.
What the Oilers lack is depth beyond the top of the lineup.
A team that has said goodbye to names like Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, Connor Brown, and others. One of the deeper forward corps in the NHL has become a roster where minutes are heavily tilted toward the stars on any given night. When games tighten up in the playoffs, the Oilers can't afford to tire their big guns out.
Edmonton needs depth forwards who can forecheck, win battles, and contribute offense without being sheltered. McMann has quietly become that type of player in Toronto.
At 29 years old, he’s producing at a career-best rate, with 17 goals and 29 points in 53 games. He plays with pace, has size, and brings a style of game that tends to translate in the postseason.
It's a trait that Edmonton’s middle-six has been missing. They'd hoped to have it with Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane, but neither has shown interest in playing that role.
The Oilers have been linked to bigger names, but those deals often come with heavy price tags, complicated extensions, or serious cap gymnastics. McMann is different.
He’s a pending UFA, meaning Toronto may be forced to consider moving him if they slide further out of the race. At at $1.35 million cap hit, that creates a rare opportunity for Edmonton to add a legitimate top-nine contributor without gutting the organization’s future.
This is the type of subtle deadline move contenders make when they've properly identified what they're missing and find a way to acquire it.
Put him alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a third line, and suddenly, Edmonton has three lines that can pressure opponents instead of putting groupings out there and simply hoping they survive shifts and stay on the right side of the ice.
The Oilers don’t need another experiment. They don’t need a risky contract. They need a reliable, hard-nosed forward who can help win playoff games.
Bobby McMann might not be the biggest name available, but for Edmonton, he could be the ideal fit.
