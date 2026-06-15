Worth the Wait: Ex-Oilers Star Taylor Hall Wins a Stanley Cup With the Hurricanes
Sixteen seasons after his debut with the Oilers, the former top pick hoisted the Stanley Cup, netting the championship-winning goal to cap a dominant playoff run with Carolina.
It took him 16 seasons to get there, with some ups and downs along the way, but Taylor Hall is a Stanley Cup Champion. A former first-overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Hall spent seasons in Edmonton, New Jersey, Boston, Arizona, Buffalo, Chicago, and now Carolina.
Part of the tougher seasons in Edmonton, it was Hall, Jordan Eberle, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who were pegged to be the saviors if and when the Oilers turned things around. It didn't go as planned. When Connor McDavid was finally drafted, Hall was likely going to see his patience pay off, and the winning was coming. He was traded shortly after for defenseman Adam Larsson.
Needless to say, he wasn't happy about being traded.
A bit frustrated that he was dealt just as the ship was likely headed in the right direction, the narrative was that Hall wasn't beloved in the locker room. Stories that likely had little merit circulated. He did admit he had some growing up to do, but it did feel like Hall was getting the short end of the stick.
He had a strong couple of years in New Jersey -- his best in 2017-18 when he scored 93 points. Injuries struck, and while he remained consistent when healthy, he wound up in Arizona and then Buffalo for short stints.
He spent two seasons and change with the Boston Bruins, then went on to Chicago. He became a bit more of a journeyman and depth forward than the superstar many assumed he'd be as a top pick. Moved as part of the off Mikko Rantanen drama, Hall found his second wind in Carolina.
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He won a Hart Trophy with the Devils and produced offensively elsewhere, but he said playing in Carolina was the most fun he'd ever had playing hockey. Talking about how tight the group was, it was the way they played hockey that made him appreciate finally winning a Championship even more.
Hall was instrumental in the Hurricanes' playoff run, and again in Game 6 win itself, scoring the game-winning goal. He finished the 2026 playoffs with seven goals and 19 points in 19 games.
"It's an amazing group. I'm really happy for the guys who have been here for so long. They deserve it so much," said Hall after the win.
Congratulations to the former Oilers first-overall pick. He took a windy road to get there, but he wound up winning a Stanley Cup before any of the core group of his early years with the Oilers, or the core that came after.
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