4 Players Make Top Pending UFA List: What Will the Oilers Do?

With several key stars hitting the open market, Edmonton faces a salary cap crunch. Discover which high-profile pending free agents could stay and who is likely departing.
The Edmonton Oilers have players all over the top of the pending UFA board recently published by Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Jack Roslovic ranks the highest among the four players listed. Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Ingram, and Adam Henrique round out the list. All except possibly Henrique are players the Oilers would be open to extending, but they're bound to make more on the open market.
Below is what Johnston said, followed up by what I think the Oilers will do:
#17: Jack Roslovic
Johnston writes, "He’ll be hoping for a smoother free agent experience than last year, when he sat on the market until October before signing in Edmonton and putting up another 20-goal season. A strong skater with a decent set of offensive tools, Roslovic can be counted on to produce about 0.5 points per game. He brings some versatility as a right winger or center who can help a power play. However, Roslovic has also battled consistency issues throughout his career."
What The Oilers Will Do:
Roslovic is gone. Unless he tests the market and it offers him nothing for the second year in a row, he's not returing to Edmonton where the Oilers realized he's an excellent offensive option in the regular season but doesn't produce in the playoffs. Under Mike Babcock, they'll be no place for floaters. I don't believe Roslovic has that second gear to ramp it up and be accountable enough in both ends to last with Babcock running the show.
#38: Kasperi Kapanen
Johnston writes, "Kapanen salvaged a difficult season with a strong playoff showing for the Oilers this spring, scoring four goals in six games. That only bolstered his reputation as a player that you can count on when the games get most important. Kapanen remains an elite skater who can disrupt a defense with his speed and create gaps to strike."
What the Oilers Will Do:
Kapanen is a player I could see Edmonton re-signing. He's got speed and skill and he's played under Babcock before. His return all depends on what's available to him on the open market. The Oilers likely don't want to go past $2.5 million. If he's offered more, he'll probably leave. If not, I could see him back in the Oilers' top nine.
This may be a situation where the two sides talk again later on July 1 or a couple of days after the market opens.
#39: Connor Ingram
Johnston writes, "Ingram took over the starter’s job in Edmonton down the stretch of last season and helped the Oilers qualify for the playoffs. He’s a battler in the crease — both during games and throughout a career in which he’s had to work his way back from the minors on multiple occasions. Ingram has been open about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder but seems to have found a formula that allows him to be at his best."
What the Oilers Will Do:
Connor Ingram was a nice story, but his time in Edmonton is probably over. There are teams rumored to be interested, the Ottawa Senators among them. So too, the Oilers can't return next season with the same tandem of Tristan Jarry and Ingram. It's simply not good enough.
Edmonton will take a bigger swing, either on someone like Frederik Andersen or Sergei Bobrovsky. If that doesn't pan out, a trade seems likely.
#57: Adam Henrique
Johnston writes, "A bottom-six forward at this stage of his career, Henrique saw his offensive production crater last season. Still, he remains strong in the faceoff dot and brings leadership qualities, not to mention experience gained during consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances with the Edmonton Oilers."
What the Oilers Will Do:
The Oilers are letting Henrique walk. He was a nice option for a time, but the speed of the game has passed him by and the Oilers have Josh Samanski coming up. Edmonton tried to trade Henrique in the past and now that his contract has expired, they're ready to let him move on.
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