4 Players Make Top Pending UFA List: What Will the Oilers Do?

Johnston writes, "Ingram took over the starter’s job in Edmonton down the stretch of last season and helped the Oilers qualify for the playoffs. He’s a battler in the crease — both during games and throughout a career in which he’s had to work his way back from the minors on multiple occasions. Ingram has been open about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder but seems to have found a formula that allows him to be at his best."