Young Guys Stand Out In Oilers' 3-2 Preseason Road Win Over The Jets

Against the Winnipeg Jets, the Edmonton Oilers, led by veteran Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and supported by the young guns, picked up a preseason win on Tuesday. Earning a 3-2 road victory, the Oilers improved to 2-1-0 in exhibition play.

Scoring the goals for the Oilers were Quinn Hutson, Isaac (Ike) Howard, and defenseman Ty Emberson. Noah Philp had two assists. This was an important game for several players on the Oilers roster, many of whom were looking to make their mark in the preseason and did.

It was a night for Edmonton’s future talent to step up. Philp was a standout, recording two primary assists while adding four hits and winning more than 50% of his faceoffs. It was clear he's fighting for a spot on the 2025-26 roster, and this was the kind of game that suggests he should get consideration.

The Game Breakdown

After a quiet first period, Hutson opened the scoring by deflecting a Philp feed past Jets netminder Eric Comrie at 7:39 of the second frame. Winnipeg responded minutes later, but Howard quickly restored the Oilers’ lead with a power-play one-timer off a perfect cross-ice pass from Nugent-Hopkins.

The Howard goal was the kind of marker that fans have been told to expect this season.

Emberson doubled the advantage in the third with a heavy shot off the post and in, set up by another slick Philp dish. The Jets closed the gap late with their goalie pulled, but Edmonton held on to secure the win.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped the eight shots he faced before giving way to Matt Tomkins, who turned aside 13 of 15.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch praised Pickard, then turned his attention toward the young guys. Regarding Howard, "I think he's getting adjusted fairly well, moving his feet and getting involved in the play a lot more."

Other Game Takeaways

One of the players garnering attention for the Oilers is Atro Leppanen, whom Bob Stauffer tweeted, "can make plays." He stood out for the Oilers and has looked good since arriving at camp. The Oilers signed the defenceman to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season. It will be intriguing to see if there's consideration to give him more looks against tougher competition. He's a pending UFA after the season, so the Oilers will really want to know what he can do.

As per the Oilers, the 26-year-old led Finland's Liiga in scoring this year, setting a record for points by a blueliner with 63.

The Oilers return home Wednesday to face the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place. Many of the Oilers' veterans and stars, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will play.

