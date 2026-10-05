2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Primer And Pickups

There are six teams (FLA, EDM, CBJ, NJ, LA, CGY) that play only twice in Week 2. You’ll generally want to avoid streaming players on these teams, especially if you have a limit on pickups and drops, but note the Jackets play back-to-back on Friday against the Pens and Saturday in St. Louis. It might not be a bad idea to stream a player (Sean Monahan or Kent Johnson?) for those two nights since you won’t need to pick them up until Friday, though note Saturday has 14 games on tap.