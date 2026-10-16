Friday Fantasy Notebook - Oct. 16, 2026

It’s going to be really fascinating to see what Hedman can accomplish this season. We’re half a month into the regular season so there’s still a lot that could happen, but I’d be hesitant to play Hedman due to his relative lack of production in basically all categories. He was a risky pick coming into the season with the trifecta of red flags: aging, declining, and injuries. If you have Hedman on your roster, the best plan is probably to just sit and wait and see if his minutes increase over the coming weeks; if it doesn’t, it may be time to consider cutting bait.