Friday Fantasy Notebook - Oct. 2, 2026

Let’s be clear, though; the Blackhawks have stunk. They’re getting buried and I’m not sure even the return of Bedard can fix this. That puts a huge damper on Byram’s fantasy value, who was slated to post career highs across the board this season if only because he’s getting all the minutes he wasn’t getting in Colorado and Buffalo. But, if he doesn’t shoot the puck and he’s stuck scrambling all the time, how’s he going to put up numbers? It’s early in the season and Byram should be rostered, but just don’t expect much until the Hawks figure it out. In my pre-season power rankings: