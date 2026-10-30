Friday Fantasy Notebook - Oct. 30, 2026

We can safely assume that Dylan Larkin has played his last game as a Detroit Red Wing, drawing his tenure to a bitter end after a fairy-tale beginning when the Michigan-born, Michigan Wolverine product was drafted 15th overall in 2014 by his home team. I do think he made a concerted effort during his 10-game return where he scored six points and registered 32 shots and won 53.4 percent of his faceoffs, but this is the second time the Wings' former captain has publicly quit on his team. Clearly, his current situation is impacting his fantasy value, otherwise he’d be rostered in all leagues, not just 81 percent of them on Yahoo.