Friday Fantasy Notebook - Oct. 9, 2026

When it comes to defensemen in fantasy, especially those that don’t play on the power play, overall ice time matters. The logic is the longer you’re on the ice, the more opportunities you will have to block shots or lay out hits. That brings us to Tristan Luneau (8% rostered), who ranks 13th in the league with 25:02 TOI/GP with one assist and seven blocks in three games this season. The Ducks love Luneau for about $43 million reasons, and he’s certainly earning that contract with that kind of usage playing on the top pair with Jackson LaCombe (second in TOI/GP) and PP2.