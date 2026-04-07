NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, April 7 – Hartman, Zuccarello Runnin' Wild
Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello are on fire. Discover which other under-the-radar forwards are poised for big fantasy hockey performances.
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Patrick Kane, RW, DET vs. CBJ (36% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700
Kane scored two points on five shots in his previous game, and he’s turning it on when it matters most with 19 points in 17 games since March 1. The Jackets look like a tired bunch with injuries to key players, giving the Wings a platform to bounce back from a poor showing against the Wild.
Ryan Hartman, C/RW, MIN vs. SEA (27% rostered) - FanDuel $5,600
Mats Zuccarello, RW, MIN vs. SEA (22% rostered) - FanDuel $5,900
Hartman’s hot streak continued with two helpers in a 5-4 win against the Red Wings, stretching his points streak to six games while centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. With the Kraken struggling during a four-game losing streak with 15 goals allowed, it’s teeing up a golden opportunity for Hartman to extend his streak. Zuccarello is also a great option and presents a line stack opportunity as well. He’s on a four-game points streak.
Porter Martone, RW, PHI at NJ (9% rostered) - FanDuel n/a
Martone’s quickly established himself as one of the Flyers’ go-to offensive players with his ability to generate shots and quality scoring chances. He had his first multi-point game against the Bruins, including his first NHL goal, and now faces a team that has had trouble defending all season.
Gage Goncalves, C/LW, TB at OTT (6% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100
Should Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli be unavailable for this game, look for Goncalves to play an elevated role once again. He’s playing L1 with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and despite not having scored a goal since March 17, this matchup could be a boon for the Lightning offense considering how inconsistent and poor the Sens have been in net.
Ridly Greig, C/LW/RW, OTT vs. TB (4% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600
Potentially high-scoring game with the Lightning expected to start backup Jonas Johansson, who’s one of the shakiest backups in the league. Playing with Dylan Cozens and Brady Tkachuk should help Greig find plenty of scoring chances, and he’s scored a goal and four assists in his past four games.
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