NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 7 – Hart Pushing Vegas To Go All In

Hard not to see John Tortorella go with Hart for the third straight game following two straight wins, and remember there’s familiarity between the two dating back to their days in Philly. This is about a matchup as good as any for Tuesday’s slate; the Knights are getting a new coach bump and the Canucks have been horrendous all season, especially at home. It may feel like a trap game, but the demanding Tortorella won’t let the Knights take the Canucks too lightly. Hart should be the top streaming option for Tuesday’s slate.