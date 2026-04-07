NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 7 – Hart Pushing Vegas To Go All In
Carter Hart is poised to take over Vegas' net as their starter ahead of a favorable matchup.
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
11 games on Tuesday, April 7
* = confirmed
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Jakub Dobes, MTL (7 p.m. ET)
Jonas Johansson, TB at Linus Ullmark, OTT (7 p.m. ET)
Jet Greaves, CBJ at John Gibson, DET (7 p.m. ET)
Samuel Ersson, PHI at Jacob Markstrom, NJ (7 p.m. ET)
Jeremy Swayman, BOS at Frederik Andersen, CAR (7 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at Joel Hofer, STL (8 p.m. ET)
Dustin Wolf, CGY at Jake Oettinger, DAL (8 p.m. ET)
Joey Daccord, SEA at Filip Gustavsson, MIN (8 p.m. ET)
Tristan Jarry, EDM at Karel Vejmelka, UTA (9:30 p.m. ET)
Carter Hart, VGK at Nikita Tolopilo, VAN (10 p.m. ET)
Justus Annunen, NSH at Lukas Dostal, ANA (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Carter Hart, VGK at VAN (15% rostered) - FanDuel $7,900
Hard not to see John Tortorella go with Hart for the third straight game following two straight wins, and remember there’s familiarity between the two dating back to their days in Philly. This is about a matchup as good as any for Tuesday’s slate; the Knights are getting a new coach bump and the Canucks have been horrendous all season, especially at home. It may feel like a trap game, but the demanding Tortorella won’t let the Knights take the Canucks too lightly. Hart should be the top streaming option for Tuesday’s slate.
Jakub Dobes, MTL vs. FLA (56% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
It could be six straight wins for Dobes, who are looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to the Devils that snapped their eight-game winning streak. Not only has Dobes been brilliant during his winning run, allowing more than two goals just once, the Panthers have a very depleted lineup due to injuries and lost four of their past six with 14 goals allowed in their past two games. It’ll also be their third road game in four nights.
Joel Hofer, STL vs. COL (48% rostered) - FanDuel $6,800
Scary matchup for Hofer and the Blues, but that was probably the thought on Saturday in Colorado, too. Instead, the Blues went toe-to-toe and Hofer kept his opponent to two goals or less for the sixth time in seven games. It seems unlikely the Avs will lose two straight – it just doesn’t happen very often – but at the very least managers can expect a quality save percentage. The Avs are missing key players, including Cale Makar, Val Nichushkin and Nic Roy.
Tristan Jarry, EDM at UTA (20% rostered) - FanDuel $7,400
Obviously, Connor Ingram would be the more desirable starter, but this will be the Oilers’ first game of a back-to-back coming off a 5-1 loss to the Knights. Jarry has been surprisingly good lately, winning two straight with only three goals allowed after a 7-2 loss to the Stars. The Mammoth have plenty of firepower and they’re good at home, so approach this matchup with some trepidation, but the Oilers should be the favored team here and have a chance to sweep the season series following wins of 6-3 and 5-2 earlier this season.
Jonas Johansson, TB at OTT (8% rostered) - FanDuel $8,000
There’s normally not a lot of trust in Johansson and the Lightning are playing their second game in as many nights, but there’s definitely an opportunity here given how uneven the Sens’ play has been. They’ve lost four of their past six but coming off a win against the Canes, and eager to avenge their loss in Tampa on March 28. Johansson is unlikely to provide quality numbers, but managers looking for a win should consider him as an option. Side note: At this FanDuel salary, Johansson is a poor value play.
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