Carter Verhaeghe Scores 2 Late Goals , Panthers Earn Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Detroit

The Florida Panthers were back on home ice Tuesday, hosting the Detroit Red Wings to wrap up a home and home series.
After picking up a strong victory in Detroit on Friday, Florida made it two in a row thanks to a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Red Wings.
The Panthers got off to a strong start thanks to one of their newest players.
As Jesper Boqvist carried the puck into Detroit’s zone along the left side of the ice, he sent a quick wrist shot toward the net that was deflected by Vinnie Hinostroza on its way past John Gibson.
Hinostroza’s fourth goal of the season and first as a Panther (in his second stint with the team) gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 9:48 into the game.
Detroit tied the score after just 3:54 had passed in the middle frame to knot the score at one.
A point shot by Moritz Seider was stopped by Daniil Tarasov, but the rebound dropped right in front of Patrick Kane, who was standing at the side of the net.
Justin Faulk picked up his first goal since being acquired by the Red Wings at the 12:59 mark, sending a backhand past Tarasov right off a Detroit offensive zone faceoff win.
Despite trailing heading into the third period, it didn’t take long for Florida to show some fight.
A point shot by Niko Mikkola off a pass by Hinostroza went off the skate of Faulk and past Gibson, tying the score at two 5:09 into the period,
Exactly 82 seconds later, Marco Kasper went streaking into the Florida zone and roofed a shot past Tarasov to put Detroit right back in front 3-2.
With Tarasov on the bench for an extra attacker, Florida found a way to force the game back to even.
With a line of players to screen Gibson, Carter Verhaeghe took his time and found a shooting lane, sending a long wrist shot past the Wings’ goaltender to tie the score at three with exactly 90 seconds to do.
On to overtime we go, or so we thought.
After a nice poke check to turn the puck over by Donovan Sebrango with under 20 seconds to go in Florida’s zone, he found Sam Bennett speeding through the neutral zone with a pair of wingers flanking him.
He dropped the puck to Matthew Tkachuk, and Tkachuk found Verhaeghe crossing the blue line.
Another quick wrist shot by Verhaeghe got past Gibson with just 14.8 seconds on the clock, sending the Panthers to an exhilarating victory on home ice.
On to the Blue Jackets.
Photo caption: Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)