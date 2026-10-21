Everything Brady Tkachuk Said Upon His First Return To Ottawa Following Trade To Panthers

On how much he’s thought about returning to Ottawa: “To be honest, I try not think about it because there's important games before then. I mean, of course, it's always in the back of my mind, but for me, when I landed here, it kind of hit that now we're back here, and now the excitement, all the emotions, kind of came flowing in, and being able to be back here, you know, like I've said a lot, it's a special place to me, and be able to be here, see some of my best friends and staff as well, and it's been great so far. I'm just really looking forward to tonight.”