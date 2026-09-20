Florida Panthers Open Preseason Against Carolina Hurricanes With Veteran-Heavy Lineup

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2026 4:25 PM
Updated Sep 20, 2026 4:37 PM
Paul Maurice deploys stars Barkov, Reinhart and the Tkachuk brothers early to maximize conditioning before Opening Night, testing elite chemistry against the Hurricanes in both teams' exhibition opener.
Florida Panthers•Carolina Hurricanes•Aleksander Barkov•Matthew Tkachuk•Brady Tkachuk•Jacob Markstrom
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