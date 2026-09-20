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Florida Panthers Open Preseason Against Carolina Hurricanes With Veteran-Heavy Lineup

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David Dwork
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Sep 20, 2026 4:25 PM
Updated Sep 20, 2026 4:37 PM

Paul Maurice deploys stars Barkov, Reinhart and the Tkachuk brothers early to maximize conditioning before Opening Night, testing elite chemistry against the Hurricanes in both teams' exhibition opener.

The Florida Panthers are playing hockey tonight.

This is not a drill.

Florida will open their abbreviated preseason slate when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. 

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has said that his plan during the shortened training camp and preseason would be to play his veterans early and then give them time to rest ahead of Opening Night.

For those who may have forgotten, Florida’s regular season opener is just nine days away.

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Based off the roster that Maurice is sending out on Sunday, here is how the forward lines and defensive pairings will probably look:

Brady Tkachuk – Sasha Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sandis Vilamanis

Cole Reinhardt – Cole Schwindt – Jack Devine

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Matvei Shuravin (seventh defenseman)

The goaltenders are Jacob Markstrom and Cooper Black. Markstrom is expected to play at least some of the game, but its not yet known if he will play all sixty minutes.

Maurice said that Panthers goalie coach Robb Tallas would be handling how the goaltenders are used during the preseason, but did indicate the expectation was that Markstrom would play Sunday.

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Photo caption: May 20, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; FloridaPantherscenter AleksanderBarkov(16) celebrates his goal against CarolinaHurricanesgoaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the second period of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida PanthersCarolina HurricanesAleksander BarkovMatthew TkachukBrady TkachukJacob Markstrom
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