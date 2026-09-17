Paul Maurice Explains How Brady Tkachuk Skating With Sasha Barkov Could See Florida's Captain Reach New Heights

“I think having Brady there, even if you didn't have a feel for it, like if there wasn't a tell that this might work, you'd put him there anyway, right?” Maurice said. “Because we like (Luostarinen) and (Lundell) where they are, and (Verhaeghe, Bennett and Matthew Tkchuk) have been so good at certain times. Well, there's a hole (on the top line) so just put (Brady) there. We spend a lot of time talking about Sasha Barkov and how good he is, but he's never actually played with a big man that could control the puck; he's played with speed. And the other thing is, I think Sam Reinhart is one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, and he went two years of 20 games with no production with Brakov, which didn't make any sense.”