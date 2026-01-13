Greer scores twice, Panthers take down red-hot Sabres in Buffalo for second straight win on road trip

The Florida Panthers were looking to build some momentum after a strong win in Ottawa over the weekend.
Florida went into the barn of the hottest team in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres, and picked up a gutty 4-2 victory.
The Panthers got things started early, thanks to an interference penalty on Josh Doan that was drawn by rookie Sandis Vilmanis.
Carrying the puck along the Sabres blue line, Uvis Balinskis sent a flat wrist shot toward the net that was deflected by Sam Reinhart on its way past Colten Ellis just 2:35 into the game.
Buffalo tied the score about midway through the period on a long shot by Jacob Bryson that got past a screened Sergei Bobrovsky, give some life to the fans inside KeyBank Center.
The excitement didn’t last long though thanks to A.J. Greer.
On a rush that started in Florida’s zone, Greer and Sam Bennett played the give-and-go game while going up the ice, with Greer eventually firing a long wrister from the top of the right circle that got past Ellis’ glove to send Florida into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.
The advantage held for Florida until late in the second period.
Tage Thompson sent a hard shot on Bobrovsky from a sharp angle that was stopped by the goaltender, but Zach Benson was able to outwrestle Aaron Ekbald to the loose puck in the crease and slide it over the goal line with 2:03 left in the middle frame.
Florida earned their third lead of the game just past the midway point of the third period.
Anton Lundell fired a backhand shot that Ellis stopped, but he couldn’t control the rebound and Eetu Luostarinen was able to push the puck back to Lundell at the side of the net.
He swept the puck into the net, giving the Panthers a 3-2 lead with 8:53 to go.
An empty-net goal by Greer, his second of the game and ninth of the season, cemented the victory for Florida, their second straight, despite a goal by Buffalo with 12.1 to go.
On to Carolina.
Photo caption: Jan 12, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing A.J. Greer (10) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)