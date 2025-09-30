Jack Studnicka scored twice, including the overtime winner as the Panthers fought off a Hurricanes comeback

The Florida Panthers returned home to Sunrise for the first time since hoisting the Stanley Cup back on June 17th. It was the debut of their new scoreboard, and a lineup with a mix of veterans and young guys, the Panthers fought off the Hurricanes comeback as they won it in overtime by a final of 4-3.

It did not take long for the first goal to be scored. After battling for the puck at the end boards, Mackie Samoskevich set up Jack Studnicka, who beat Frederick Andersen with a backhand shot through the legs to make it 1-0 Florida.

Each team got a power play in the first period, but neither team lit the lamp on special teams.

Florida added on to their lead in the second period. Their active sticks in the neutral zone paid off. Nolan Foote created the turnover and a quick entry into the Carolina’s zone, was able to hit the trailer Sandis Vilmanis who got the puck through the short side with a back hand at 9:48 of the second.

Shortly after the second television timeout, 6’8” goaltender Cooper Black stepped into the crease to play the remainder of the game.

Carolina’s Bradly Nadeau looked to have scored to make it 2-1, but a challenge for offside by the Panthers was successful to keep it at a two-goal lead.

Minutes later, Carolina did find the back of the net off the draw. Former Panther Givani Smith got behind the Panthers defense and beat Cooper Black past the blocker at 14:40 of the second frame.

Carolina had two shots through most of the second, yet were opportunistic a second time in the period. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin’s shot from the right circle and a screen made it past Black to tie it at two at 17:02.

After 40 minutes, Anderson was taken out for 2021 6th round German goaltender Nikita Quapp to play the remaining 20 minutes.

The Panthers continued to tilt the ice in their direction, and it paid off.

Catching the Hurricanes on a line change, Brett Chorskie was able to skate in a straight line after Ben Harpur’s chipped it to him off the boards in the neutral zone, and then got the puck past the glove of Quapp as the Panthers retook the lead at 8:36 of the third.

The back-and-forth continued as Cooper Black was once again beat on the blocker side, this time it was Justin Robidas less than 4 minutes later to tie it at three.

This game wouldn’t be set in regulation, but the Cats would start overtime on the power play as Carolina was called for delay of game with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Studnicka already had one goal on the night, and he added another in overtime with a chance off the rebound while parked at the net front on the man advantage.

Florida wins both games of the home-and-home against Carolina, and take their record to 2-2 for the preseason.

No time to waste as the Panthers will travel 250 miles to Central Florida to play a game in less than 24 hours. Florida will play a neutral site game from the Kia Center against state rival Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, where the Panthers are expected to dress a younger lineup.



