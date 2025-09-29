Panthers to dress some veterans, but rest most, in first home preseason game

For the first time since they skated on the ice with the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers will be back playing hockey in Sunrise on Monday.

Florida will welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to Amerant Bank Arena as they begin their preseason home stretch.

Starting Monday, the Panthers will play their final four exhibition games over a six-day stretch that includes games in Sunrise, Orlando and Tampa.

The expectation, according to Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice, is that Florida will run veteran lineups – meaning you’ll see the majority of the expected NHL roster – in their final two preseason games.

To a lesser extent, that also includes Monday night against the Hurricanes, which will be the first time some of those veteran players have a chance to play in the preseason.

Maurice has been taking it easier with his vets, holding much of Florida’s expected Opening Night roster out of the grueling elements of training camp during the first week, but now they’re all in the thick of it.

We still won’t be seeing the likes of Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekbald, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Seth Jones, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell, Niko Mikkola or Eetu Luostarinen on Monday, though.

The veteran players who will take the ice against Carolina will be Sergei Bobrovsky, Jesper Boqvist, Jeff Petry, A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich, Luke Kunin and Mackie Samoskevich.

Florida will be facing a Carolina squad that, at least in a preseason context, will be looking for a smidge of revenge.

Last week, a Panthers roster full of prospects, young pros and a couple NHL hopefuls traveled to Raleigh and earned a comeback victory over a Hurricanes group full of veteran stars that will be on their Opening Night roster.

Now the tables will be somewhat turned.

While the Panthers aren’t exactly throwing out starts that compare with Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov, the Hurricanes aren’t bringing their big guns to Sunrise, either.

A much more watered-down Carolina group, in terms of NHL regulars, will face the Cats on Monday, as none of those aforementioned Hurricanes who played in the previous meeting are on the game roster.

Face-off from Amerant Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m.

It will be the first time Panthers fans will get a look at the brand-new scoreboard hovering above the ice, and the LED boards that wrap around the seating bowl, all of which were installed over the summer.

Photo caption: Sep 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ronan Seeley (91) can’t get to the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Nolan Foote (25) during the second period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)