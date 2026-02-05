Marchand Scores Shootout Winner, Panthers Pick Up Two Crucial Points Against Boston

Directly off a faceoff win in their own end, some quick, pretty passing between Lundell and Sam Reinhart spring the pair on an odd-man rush. After moving into the Bruins zone, Reinhart laid a saucer pass across the zone that landed right at the blade of Lundell’s stick, and his quick one-timer easily beat a sprawling Korpisalo to send Florida into the intermission with a 4-2 lead.