Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Sam Bennett To Play Against Bruins, Anton Lundell Probable, Brad Marchand Remains Out cover image

Sam Bennett To Play Against Bruins, Anton Lundell Probable, Brad Marchand Remains Out

David Dwork
3h
Partner
173Members·3,278Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Sam Bennett returns against the Bruins while Anton Lundell is probable. Key offensive pieces are back on the ice as Florida battles for crucial points.

The Florida Panthers were hoping to have some reinforcements this week.

Florida will play a back-to-back set against the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning before the NHL pauses for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Desperate for every point they can get in the standings, the Panthers have been playing without Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell, and then on Monday Sam Bennett missed the final two periods of Florida’s loss to Buffalo.

All three of the injured Cats were on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

Afterwards, Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett would be able to play against the Bruins and that Lundell was probable.

Marchand will remain out of the lineup, Maurice said.

Here are how the forward lines could look against Boston based off the available Panthers players:

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis – Cole Schwindt – Jesper Boqvist

The puck drops from Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers Place Ryan McAllister On Waivers From Purpose Of Contract Termination

Florida To Host Wild Card-Holding Bruins Knowing They Can't Keep Letting Points Slip Away

Sam Bennett Heading To Italy, Will Replace Anthony Cirelli On Team Canada Olympic Roster

Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Provides Updates On A Trio Of Key Players

'He's A Good One': Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis Continues To Make His Mark In The NHL

Photo caption: Dec 23, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) comes off the ice after the warmups before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Topics:Game Day
1