Sam Bennett To Play Against Bruins, Anton Lundell Probable, Brad Marchand Remains Out

Sam Bennett returns against the Bruins while Anton Lundell is probable. Key offensive pieces are back on the ice as Florida battles for crucial points.
The Florida Panthers were hoping to have some reinforcements this week.
Florida will play a back-to-back set against the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning before the NHL pauses for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Desperate for every point they can get in the standings, the Panthers have been playing without Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell, and then on Monday Sam Bennett missed the final two periods of Florida’s loss to Buffalo.
All three of the injured Cats were on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.
Afterwards, Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett would be able to play against the Bruins and that Lundell was probable.
Marchand will remain out of the lineup, Maurice said.
Here are how the forward lines could look against Boston based off the available Panthers players:
