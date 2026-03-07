Matthew Tkachuk Hat Trick Helps Panthers Earn Gritty 3-1 Win In Detroit

Tkachuk's dominant performance fueled a crucial victory, propelling the Panthers toward playoff contention with a hard-fought win in Detroit.
The Florida Panthers opened the post-NHL Trade Deadline portion of their schedule on Friday night.
Florida is facing an incredibly difficult task in terms of trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but took a step in the right direction by picking up a solid 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
It was the Panthers who picked up the game’s opening goal, and it came off the stick of Matthew Tkachuk.
With Florida controlling the puck deep in Detroit’s zone, Carter Verhaeghe hustled to pick up the puck behind John Gibson’s net and sent a quick backhand pass to the slot, where Tkachuk had made himself at home between the circles.
Tkachuk’s quick one-timer gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the 11:06 mark of the opening frame.
A pair of penalties on Anton Lundell and Gus Forsling midway through the second period led to the game-tying goal for Detroit.
While enjoying a two-man advantage, Alex DeBrincat picked up his 33rd goal of the season on a primary assist from Patrick Kane, knotting the score at one with 9:04 remaining until the final intermission.
Florida began the third period on the power play and quickly took advantage.
Once again it was Tkachuk, this time deflecting a shot by Sam Reinhart past Gibson to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the :35 second mark.
Tkachuk completed the hat trick late in the third, cashing in on an empty-net goal while giving the Panthers that all-important insurance tally.
Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 27 saves, including an impressive eight high-danger stops, to earn his 23rd win of the season.
The victory was Florida’s first in five games, sending the Cats back to Sunrise feeling good.
Photo caption: Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)