Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Matthew Tkachuk Hat Trick Helps Panthers Earn Gritty 3-1 Win In Detroit cover image

Matthew Tkachuk Hat Trick Helps Panthers Earn Gritty 3-1 Win In Detroit

David Dwork
1h
Partner
183Members·3,391Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Tkachuk's dominant performance fueled a crucial victory, propelling the Panthers toward playoff contention with a hard-fought win in Detroit.

The Florida Panthers opened the post-NHL Trade Deadline portion of their schedule on Friday night.

Florida is facing an incredibly difficult task in terms of trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but took a step in the right direction by picking up a solid 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

It was the Panthers who picked up the game’s opening goal, and it came off the stick of Matthew Tkachuk.

With Florida controlling the puck deep in Detroit’s zone, Carter Verhaeghe hustled to pick up the puck behind John Gibson’s net and sent a quick backhand pass to the slot, where Tkachuk had made himself at home between the circles.

Tkachuk’s quick one-timer gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the 11:06 mark of the opening frame.

A pair of penalties on Anton Lundell and Gus Forsling midway through the second period led to the game-tying goal for Detroit.

While enjoying a two-man advantage, Alex DeBrincat picked up his 33rd goal of the season on a primary assist from Patrick Kane, knotting the score at one with 9:04 remaining until the final intermission.

Florida began the third period on the power play and quickly took advantage.

Once again it was Tkachuk, this time deflecting a shot by Sam Reinhart past Gibson to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the :35 second mark.

Tkachuk completed the hat trick late in the third, cashing in on an empty-net goal while giving the Panthers that all-important insurance tally.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 27 saves, including an impressive eight high-danger stops, to earn his 23rd win of the season.

The victory was Florida’s first in five games, sending the Cats back to Sunrise feeling good.

The home and home continues Tuesday in Sunrise.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA 

NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Hang On To Greer, Discussing Extension With Bobrovsky

Panthers Claim Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers From Golden Knights

NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Acquire Forward Vinnie Hinostroza From Minnesota

Report: Kraken Interested In Mackie Samoskevich; Panthers Placing High Price Tag

Panthers Drop Fourth Straight Game, Lose 4-2 To Columbus On Eve Of Trade Deadline

Photo caption: Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Florida PanthersDetroit Red WingsMatthew TkachukCarter VerhaegheJohn Gibson
Game Day