NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Acquire Forward Vinnie Hinostroza From Minnesota

The Panthers are bringing back Vinnie Hinostroza, adding a veteran forward for the rest of the season.
The Florida Panthers are bringing back a familiar face.
Sort of.
Around two hours ahead of the 3 p.m. Trade Deadline, the Panthers announced they had acquired forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.
This season, Hinostroza played in 48 games with the Wild, accumulating three goals and 10 points on 46 shots and 30 hits, skating to a minus-8 on-ice rating to go with 15 penalty minutes.
Two of his five assists came on the power play, otherwise all his points were at even strength.
The 48 games are the most he’s played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season with Buffalo, where he picked up 13 goals and 25 points in 62 outings.
Hinostroza was also one of Panthers GM Bill Zito’s first free agent signings after he was hired by Florida in September of 2020.
When the fit wasn’t quite there - he played only nine games for Florida and was mostly a healthy scratch under then-coach Joel Quenneville - Zito found a way to trade Hinostroza to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks.
It’s something Zito has often tried to do while managing players, doing right by them where he can.
Now Hinostroza returns to a Panthers team struggling to reach the finish line after an injury-filled season.
He’s playing on an expiring contact that pays carries an AAV (average annual value) $775,000.
We’ll see if Zito has anything else cooking ahead of the 3 p.m. Trade Deadline.
Photo caption: Feb 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild center Vinnie Hinostroza (18) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)