Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Panthers Claim Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers From Golden Knights cover image

Panthers Claim Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers From Golden Knights

Julian Gaudio
1h
Partner
183Members·3,388Posts
JulianGaudio@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Florida Panthers have added another winger to their roster, claiming Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Florida Panthers have claimed winger Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The 26-year-old has played 44 games this season, scoring three goals and seven points while averaging 9:47 of ice time. Prior to joining the Golden Knights, Reinhardt was a 2020 sixth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators.

With the Senators, Reinhardt played 18 games, scoring one goal and two points. In his AHL career, Reinhardt has scored 54 goals and 131 points in 270 games. 

Reinhardt signed a two-year, $812,500 contract with the Golden Knights in the 2025 off-season. The 6-foot-1 winger has another season remaining on his contract beyond this season. 

With the addition of Reinhardt, the Panthers are now at the 23-man roster limit, also due to the previous trade acquisition of Vinnie Hinostroza

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Florida PanthersVegas Golden KnightsNHL
Latest News
1