Panthers Claim Cole Reinhardt Off Waivers From Golden Knights

The 26-year-old has played 44 games this season, scoring three goals and seven points while averaging 9:47 of ice time. Prior to joining the Golden Knights, Reinhardt was a 2020 sixth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators.
With the Senators, Reinhardt played 18 games, scoring one goal and two points. In his AHL career, Reinhardt has scored 54 goals and 131 points in 270 games.
Reinhardt signed a two-year, $812,500 contract with the Golden Knights in the 2025 off-season. The 6-foot-1 winger has another season remaining on his contract beyond this season.
